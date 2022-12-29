'Rhythms of Tomorrow 2022, Season 1' organised by AIUB

29 December, 2022
'Rhythms of Tomorrow 2022, Season 1' organised by AIUB

An inter-college music competition for aspiring young bands titled – Rhythms of Tomorrow 2022, Season 1 – organised by the AIUB Performing Arts Club (APAC) and supported by the American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB) was a humble initiative with the aim of nurturing that very notion. 

APAC, one of the oldest student organisations at AIUB, reached out to numerous schools and colleges across the country throughout the month of November 2022, inviting them to register and participate in the event, reads a press release.

Over 35 bands from around 40 different schools and colleges submitted their video performances online for the Preliminary Round: Virtual Open Mic. 

The submissions were rigorously evaluated by the "Tri-Gen" judge panel comprised of APAC alumni members - Sarwar Alam Shakil, Sajid Rahman, and Anik Das. 

Total 10 bands were selected for the Knockout Round – Rise of Music, held on the 8 December 2022 at AIUB. 

After diverse performances, constructive feedback, and careful consideration, the top 5 were announced for the final showcase  – "Tribute to the Bands."   

On 26 December, each band took the stage at AIUB, where they put up incredible performances that echoed with beautiful melodies, resounding energy, and the drive to prove themselves as the music maestros of the future, added the release.

Every band received praise and applause from the judges and the crowd alike. 

The live session was judged by Sheikh Ishtiaque and Ibrahim Ahmed Kamal, along with Bappa Mazumder as the special guest panellist. 

Finally, they announced the winners, presenting them with the crest, medals, and prize money. 

"Rockfish" from Notre Dame College and Rajuk Uttara Model College became the 2nd runners-up, while "Moonshine" from Dhaka Imperial College became the 1st runners-up, and "Auvro" from SOS Hermann Gmeiner College took the title pf champions. 

Meanwhile,  "Bishorgo" from Dhaka Residential Model College and "Protocol" from Dhaka City College were presented with medals as the finalists in the competition. 

All participating bands, along with the finalists and winners were provided with certificates as well.  

