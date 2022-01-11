RFL organises beach cleaning program in Cox’s Bazar

RFL Group organised a "Beach Cleaning" programme aiming to maintain environmental balance and to create awareness among the people.

RFL Group Managing Director RN Paul inaugurated the event on Tuesday (11 January) morning at Cox's Bazar beach, said a press release.

More than five hundred officials of RFL Group participated in the event and they cleaned rubbish lying on the beach from Sugandha to Kolatoli point on Cox's Bazar beach. TEL Plastics organised the event in association with Dhaka Round Table and Cox's Bazar Tourist Police.

"As country's leading business conglomerate, RFL has social responsibility. We carry out various programs throughout the year as part of our social responsibilities. As part of this, we have organized 'Beach Cleaning' program at Cox's Bazar sea beach," RN Paul said.



"The objective of this program is to create awareness so that no one throws garbage on the beach. We want to carry out such programs in different river ports of the country and Patenga sea beach in Chittagong and Kuakata sea beach in Patuakhali," he added.