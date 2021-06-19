RFL launches new series of bathroom fittings

Corporates

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 08:42 pm

Related News

RFL launches new series of bathroom fittings

The new series was unveiled by RFL’s Group Managing Director on Saturday

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 08:42 pm
RFL launches new series of bathroom fittings

RFL Plastics Limited, a concern of RFL Group, launched a new line of bathroom fittings on Saturday.

The line "Shine Platinum Bathroom Fittings" has attractive designs and was manufactured using high quality raw materials.

The new line also used bubble flow technology which is capable of saving 30% - 40% water, read a press release.

The new series was unveiled by RFL's Group Managing Director RN Paul at RFL Group's head office in Badda.

About the series, he said, "We are constantly bringing new products to the market to make people's daily life easier and more comfortable. We give importance to the design of the products and demand of the consumers along with maintaining the quality of the product."

Md Moniruzzaman, director of RFL, Jahangir Alam, executive director of RFL Plastics, Abdullah-Al-Zunaid, assistant general manager (Operation), Debashish Sarkar, assistant general manager (Marketing), Shakibul Shaheen, brand manager and high officials of the company were present at the function.

RFL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

5h | Videos
TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

5h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni