RFL launches new series of bathroom fittings

RFL Plastics Limited, a concern of RFL Group, launched a new line of bathroom fittings on Saturday.

The line "Shine Platinum Bathroom Fittings" has attractive designs and was manufactured using high quality raw materials.

The new line also used bubble flow technology which is capable of saving 30% - 40% water, read a press release.

The new series was unveiled by RFL's Group Managing Director RN Paul at RFL Group's head office in Badda.

About the series, he said, "We are constantly bringing new products to the market to make people's daily life easier and more comfortable. We give importance to the design of the products and demand of the consumers along with maintaining the quality of the product."

Md Moniruzzaman, director of RFL, Jahangir Alam, executive director of RFL Plastics, Abdullah-Al-Zunaid, assistant general manager (Operation), Debashish Sarkar, assistant general manager (Marketing), Shakibul Shaheen, brand manager and high officials of the company were present at the function.