Rezina Parveen joins Agrani Bank as DMD

Rezina Parveen has recently joined Agrani Bank Limited as Deputy Managing Director.

Before joining Agrani Bank, she was the General Manager of Janata Bank, where she worked a good reputation and success.

She served as acting CEO of Janata Capital and Investment Limited, which is a subsidiary institution of Janata Bank Limited.

In her long banking career, she has worked accounts department, Welfare department, End Use foreign trade, General Banking department and the credit department of the head office, reads a press release.

She has also worked in different branches and Faridpur divisional office.

She joined Janata Bank Limited in 1988 as a senior officer.

She received her MSS in Economics from the University of Dhaka in 1987. She also received MBA(HRM) from Green University in 2012.

She holds a professional degree, DAIBB, from the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh (IBB).

Rezina Parveen hails from Sirajganj district.