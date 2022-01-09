Rezaul Hossain joins upay as MD and CEO

Rezaul Hossain has joined mobile financial services provider "upay" as its managing director and chief executive officer.

UCB Fintech Company Limited's mobile banking service upay made the announcement today with immediate effect, reads a press release.

A veteran in telecom and mobile financial service industry, Rezaul Hossain has more than 26 years of leadership experience in sales, marketing, products, and distributions while working for many top local and multinational companies, including Grameenphone, Citycell, Airtel and bKash.

He has played an instrumental role in shaping the ever evolving telecommunications and financial technology landscape in the country through his innovative, powerful, and dynamic leadership.

Prior to joining upay, Rezaul Hossain was involved with several enterprises, including 'Nagad', a Bangladesh Post Office backed digital financial service startup which he had co-founded in 2018 with a group of Bangladeshi entrepreneurs.

Previously, Rezaul Hossain led the commercial division of bKash from 2011 to 2017 as the Chief Commercial Officer.

Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, chairman of the Board of Directors of UCB Fintech Company Limited, said, "The board is delighted to welcome Rezaul Hossain to upay and we look forward to standing beside him to bring upay to a different height."

Commenting on his appointment, Rezaul Hossain said, 'I am happy to join upay. Despite a new financial service brand, I believe upay has a huge potential to disrupt the market. As I have a long vision for the advancement of the country's financial technology sector, I would like to dedicate my experience, expertise and industry knowledge to help upay grow and reach its full potential through bringing delightful experiences to our customers".

upay launched its commercial operation in March 2021 after securing a MFS license from the Bangladesh Bank, the central bank of Bangladesh in December 2020. Since launching, the company has acquired around 40 lakhs customers. upay has more than one lakh agent points across the country.