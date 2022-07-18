Revolutionizing the customer experience: A deep dive into GoZayaan

GoZayaan is a company that has been making waves since the beginning of the year with new and exciting announcements coming by almost every month. From launching an inspiring new brand campaign to acquiring a foreign company - GoZayaan has been in headlines all through 2022.

Despite many ups and downs the company has not only survived, but thrived. The credit goes to the resilient group of people who have helped build GoZayaan - its talents. While various teams hold various tasks at GoZayaan, today we take a deep dive into the functions of GoZayaan's Customer Experience Team, a direct link between the tech company and its users.

GoZayaan is in an uphill battle trying to digitize the country's tourism scene and the journey so far has not been easy. With a team of 12 people, the Customer Experience team has been trying to guide users towards the digital revolution in travel. The team primarily focuses on point of sales and after sales support.

Vision and Mission

The goal of GoZayaan's Customer Experience team is to provide an all inclusive 360 degree experience. Which means it's not only a call center, but also an end-to-end customer support system that provides a thorough experience. The Customer Experience team helps make guided bookings, while creating awareness about making bookings digitally at the same time.

To keep the team motivated, it is made sure that everyone participates in the team building activities. For example, team lunches are arranged by the company every month for positive reinforcement. With GoZayaan's flat organizational structure, anyone can approach team leads with any sort of difficulty without hesitation. The team is tightly knit with utmost transparency in terms of communication.

Now, with the responsibilities of operations in both Bangladesh and Pakistan, the CE team is more busy than ever. The communication strategy built right here in Bangladesh is actually being used overseas in Pakistan as well.

Introducing Users to New Dimensions

Only 5% of the Bangladeshi tourism scene currently has online visibility, meaning that our population is still in the learning phase of digital tourism. Being the pioneers of a completely new industry in the country, it is not an easy task familiarizing people to procedures which are completely foreign. This is why the Customer Experience team's job is not only to guide people through bookings or answering generic queries, they have the responsibility of educating customers through the entirety of the digitized process. When a customer inquires about flight prices, the team will definitely give them the price - but they will also guide the customer on how to look up flight prices on their own, eliminating the need for making a lengthy phone call the next time around rendering less time in the booking process.

Bangladesh has had a recent history of fraudulent e-commerce services that has created mass skepticism when it comes to using digital platforms. Being the only physical link between customers and the company, it is also the Customer Experience team's job to ensure awareness of the brand when communicating with users as well as gaining their trust.

Javid Sadiq, VP of the ‘Experience, Fulfillment and Support’ Team

Limitless Dreams into Reality

Since the dawn of GoZayaan, even during the arduous days of lockdown, the Customer Experience service was not closed for even a day, proving the resilience and grit this team has. Even now, GoZayaan makes sure no customer is left behind with a response time of under 15 minutes for dropped calls. Even if calls are made after work hours, the team gets back to them first thing in the morning the very next day. They promise to bring in 24/7 service soon as well.

When asked what keeps them motivated, Javid Sadiq, VP of the 'Experience, Fulfillment and Support' Team said, "We want to provide an experience to the customers that is not just the best in Bangladesh, but the best in the world. However, developing an infrastructure for digital tourism is a lengthy process. A lot goes into building a team that will not only support customers but also empower them so that they can have full control of their travel plans."

GoZayaan's work culture has been centered around giving talents the flexibility and freedom to grow so that they may go on to take leadership roles in the future. The seasoned resources of GoZayaan who are the pioneers of the digital tourism industry in Bangladesh are also the ones leading this revolution in Pakistan, as the communication strategy developed in our country is now being used overseas. GoZayaan holds a strong position as a customer oriented brand as the Customer Experience team continues to work tirelessly to build trust and help travelers Go Limitless.

Disclaimer: Sponsored article