The return of TechSpark 2.0: A beacon for tech enthusiasts

The inter-university technology-based competition TechSpark 2.0 is going to be held for the second time at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology(CUET), with the objective of advancing technological knowledge and pushing innovative thinking one step further.

IEEE CUET WIE Affinity Group, in alliance with the IEEE CUET Student Branch, are organising this event, reads a press release.

This competition is open to students from any university in Bangladesh. The competition features three categories: Technical Article Writing, Project Showcasing and poster Presentation- all are designed to enhance student's learning, promote technological progress and encourage participation.

The Technical Article Writing competition is a one-phase competition where participants can submit articles about anything linked to technology, including electronics, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and more. The articles must be written in the English language with a word limit of 500–700 words.

In the Project Showcasing, the participants are required to submit a distinct project that uses technology. Teams with a maximum of three members can join, and the competition has three phases. In the first phase, teams need to submit a 150-200 word abstract about their project. The selected teams move on to the second phase. Here, they need to create a 5-minute video presentation of their project. Based on these videos, teams will proceed to the final round. In this round, each team presents their project, including a question-and-answer session about their work.

In the Poster Presentation, students are required to present a poster on any subject linked to STEM. Teams with a maximum of three members can compete in this team competition. This competition will be held in two phases.

The Chairperson of the IEEE CUET WIE Affinity Group Student Branch, Tasnia Rahman Promee, said that the primary goal is to provide students with the opportunity to apply their knowledge and skills in research-oriented work.

Interested students must complete their registration by October 25th, 2023 for the competition. The tentative date for the conclusion and prize distribution ceremony of the competition is 17 November 2023.

The Business Standard will be actively involved as a media partner throughout the entire event this year.