The return of TechSpark 2.0: A beacon for tech enthusiasts

Corporates

Press Release
22 October, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 11:50 am

The return of TechSpark 2.0: A beacon for tech enthusiasts

Press Release
22 October, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 11:50 am
The return of TechSpark 2.0: A beacon for tech enthusiasts

The inter-university technology-based competition TechSpark 2.0 is going to be held for the second time at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology(CUET), with the objective of advancing technological knowledge and pushing innovative thinking one step further. 

IEEE CUET WIE Affinity Group, in alliance with the IEEE CUET Student Branch, are organising this event, reads a press release. 

This competition is open to students from any university in Bangladesh. The competition features three categories: Technical Article Writing, Project Showcasing and poster Presentation- all are designed to enhance student's learning, promote technological progress and encourage participation.

The Technical Article Writing competition is a one-phase competition where participants can submit articles about anything linked to technology, including electronics, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and more. The articles must be written in the English language with a word limit of 500–700 words.

In the Project Showcasing, the participants are required to submit a distinct project that uses technology. Teams with a maximum of three members can join, and the competition has three phases. In the first phase, teams need to submit a 150-200 word abstract about their project. The selected teams move on to the second phase. Here, they need to create a 5-minute video presentation of their project. Based on these videos, teams will proceed to the final round. In this round, each team presents their project, including a question-and-answer session about their work.

In the Poster Presentation, students are required to present a poster on any subject linked to STEM. Teams with a maximum of three members can compete in this team competition. This competition will be held in two phases.

The Chairperson of the IEEE CUET WIE Affinity Group Student Branch, Tasnia Rahman Promee, said that the primary goal is to provide students with the opportunity to apply their knowledge and skills in research-oriented work.

Interested students must complete their registration by October 25th, 2023 for the competition. The tentative date for the conclusion and prize distribution ceremony of the competition is 17 November 2023.

The Business Standard will be actively involved as a media partner throughout the entire event this year.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Graphics: TBS

The Israel-Palestine divide stretches far beyond the Middle East

5h | Panorama
Utsho Bangladesh takes a small monthly fee of Tk1,000 to Tk1,200 for the schools and daycare centres. Photo: Courtesy

Utsho Bangladesh at 30: A safe haven away from stigma for children and employees

5h | Panorama
PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

1d | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Israel-Hamas war puts pressure on companies to speak up

Israel-Hamas war puts pressure on companies to speak up

8m | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

1h | Corporate Talks
The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

16h | TBS SPORTS
Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

18h | TBS World