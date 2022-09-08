Retired sugar mill workers stage protest in demand of gratuity

Corporates

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 05:55 pm

Related News

Retired sugar mill workers stage protest in demand of gratuity

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 05:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

About 4,000 retired workers, employees and officials of the Bangladesh Sugar and Foods Industries Corporation headquarters and the sugar mills/institutions under its control staged a protest and a human chain on 6 September in front of Sugar Industry Building with the aim of collecting about Tk400 crores in gratuity.

This money has been owed since 2014, reads a press release.

Retirees have been speaking about their plight in various newspapers. Moreover, they have been seeking help from the chairman of the corporation, the industry secretary, the industry minister, the finance minister, the finance secretary for their due money.

Moreover, the Human Rights Commission has instructed the Industry secretary, and Finance secretary to pay the pensioners, but nothing has been done.

Without getting money, many retirees have already died due to illness and disease, many of their sons and daughters have stopped studying, they are socially degraded because they are not able to pay house rent.

Forced by such a situation, the retirees have now taken to the streets. Around 400 workers, employees and officials from 15 mills joined the movement along with the headquarters officials.

Moreover, even though there is a government directive to provide festive bonus, medical allowance, Boishakhi allowance to retirees, it is not being paid by the corporation.

All have come together to get the bonus, allowance and gratuity money. In the past they have also submitted memorandums to the prime minister. After the agitation on 6 September, they gave a memorandum to the mill chairman and the Industrial secretary.

On 7 September, they held a symbolic hunger strike on the ground floor of the sugar industry building.

Workers, employees and officials of various mills and employees and officials of the headquarters participated in it.

In a brief speech, the chairman of the mill assured all those present that the gratuity money would be paid very soon.

sugar mill / retirement / pension

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

9h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

7h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

7h | Videos
How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

8h | Videos
Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

8h | Videos
Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'