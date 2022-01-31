Retired postmen to become Nagad Uddokta

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 03:41 pm

Retired postmen to become Nagad Uddokta

New jobs to be created, service to expand to remote areas

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 03:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

All postmen or bearers under the Bangladesh Postal Department can now become Uddokta (entrepreneurs) of Nagad if they want upon their retirement.

Nagad, country's most popular mobile financial service, will be instrumental in the postmen's journey to becoming Uddoktas, reads a press release.

Nagad has taken up a scheme with the aim of providing a guaranteed income opportunity after the retirement of postmen. In addition to earning extra money, they will be able to ensure affordable services of Nagad for the common people to the remote part of the country.

Under the program, Nagad will extend all kinds of assistance to the retired postmen in the cities and villages.

The Uddokta will have to launch the service at the post office located in their area. One has to apply to Nagad through the respective post office to become an Uddokta. Nagad will provide overall support to these new Uddokta for starting from branding to technical issues.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar appreciated the initiative. He gave a post on his Facebook page to this effect, reads the statement.

Thanking Nagad officials for the innovative initiative, the minister said, "The postal department's network is the largest and widest network of the government as a single entity. More than ten thousand people work here. With this workforce, Nagad will be more dedicated to providing digital services to people. Even retired postmen will get the opportunity to have a good time and earn extra."

Commenting on the new initiative, Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of the mobile financial service carrier said, "Our aim is to change the fate of the people. Retired postmen can spread the service of Nagad in the remotest part of the country as our representative. Because of the initiative, they can stay in work even after their retirement, and can earn additionally for themselves."

Thanks to the low cost and easily accessible service, Nagad Uddoktas have been able to establish a strong position in this business across the country. Because of the innovative services of Nagad, Uddoktas have become self-reliant, and many new Uddoktas are being created every day.

The service has become popular among people within a short time, particularly because of the lower transaction cost. As a result, the Uddoktas of Nagad have been able to change the fate of themselves and their families. At present, the number of Uddokta of Nagad is 2.42 lakh.

According to the latest data, there are 9,886 post offices across the country, employing almost a similar number of postmen. A significant number of postmen go into retirement every year, and in most cases, they have no work post-retirement. But now, they can now have work after their retirement.

