Resort Atlantis: Gateway to serenity and luxury in Savar

31 July, 2023, 11:00 am
31 July, 2023, 11:00 am
Photo: Courtesy
Nestled amidst the enchanting landscapes of Fantasy Kingdom Complex in Savar, Dhaka, lies a hidden gem - Resort Atlantis. With its three-star status, this exquisite resort has quickly become the talk of the town, offering visitors an unparalleled experience of aesthetic accommodation, elegance, and luxury, said a press release.

From the moment one steps foot into Resort Atlantis, they are greeted with a warm and inviting ambience, setting the tone for a truly memorable stay. The resort boasts a wide range of exclusive hotel rooms, ranging from Deluxe to Suite, ensuring that every guest finds their perfect abode. Each room is meticulously designed to cater to the comfort and preferences of the discerning traveller.

What sets Resort Atlantis apart is its unwavering commitment to quality service. Their dedicated staff goes above and beyond to ensure that guests' needs are not only met but exceeded. Whether one is seeking a relaxing retreat or planning a fun-filled family vacation, the resort has something to offer everyone.

For thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts, the resort's strategic location adjacent to Fantasy Kingdom and Water Kingdom parks is a dream come true. Guests at Resort Atlantis are treated to the added bonus of free access to these iconic amusement parks, making their stay even more rewarding. Imagine spending the day experiencing the adrenaline-pumping rides and the evening unwinding in the lap of luxury - it's an experience like no other.

The lush green surroundings of Resort Atlantis create an atmosphere of serenity, providing an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Whether one is seeking solace amidst nature or looking to create cherished memories with loved ones, this resort offers an all-encompassing experience that captures the essence of blissful living.

Resort Atlantis has rightfully earned its reputation as the most demandable luxury resort in the region. It weaves together elegance, comfort, and leisure into an experience that leaves a lasting impression. 

