Research and Welfare Centre holds meeting on sex workers' social protection

Corporates

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 03:02 pm

Related News

Research and Welfare Centre holds meeting on sex workers' social protection

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 03:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Non-government organisation HIV/AIDS Research and Welfare Centre (HARC) organised a dissemination meeting on the research findings on Sex workers' social protection, human rights and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) issues in Bangladesh on Saturday (17 June).

Held in the capital's Khilgaon, sex workers leaders, NGOs representatives and academia were present during the dissemination meeting, reads a press release.

Habibur Rahman, manager of the Asia Pacific Network of Sex Workers (APNSW)  Bangkok presented the research findings.

The main objectives of this assessment were: to better understand policies, laws, legislation, and other barriers that affect access to social protection and SRHR services for sex workers, labour rights and the legal status of sex workers, the stigma and discrimination and how they affect access to social protection, the SRHR issues of sex workers and the barrier to access services, the gender-based violence against sex workers and responses to gender-based violence in the country.

According to the research findings, there is no social protection for sex workers. Although the research found that there are some social protections for the people of Bangladesh, but they exclude sex workers.

There is no national health insurance for any citizen of Bangladesh including sex workers. Sex workers are also unaware of anything regarding social protection.

Human rights violations against sex workers are very common. Violence, stigma, and discrimination against sex workers are also very common.

The health system is poor and there are no comprehensive Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) services for sex workers. HIV programs do not include SRHR services, the findings say.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from organisations to collaborate and enhance the quality of life for sex workers in Bangladesh. 

Sex Workers / social security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

1h | Features
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

6h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

6h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

18h | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1d | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000