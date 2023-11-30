Reptiles Farm Limited holds transfer of encumbered assets

The ceremony for the transfer of encumbered assets, both permanent and temporary, of Reptiles Farm Limited was held under Section 12(3) of the Artha Rin Adalat Ain, 2003 (Money Loan Court Act, 2003).

The event took place on 21 November at the main office of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL), the highest bidder non-governmental institution, "Uddipon," in conjunction with the members of the council assembly of Reptiles Farm Limited.

At this time, the transfer ceremony of encumbered assets at Reptiles Farm and the meeting between the council members of ILFSL and Reptiles Farm Limited were held at the principal office of ILFSL.

Present at the event were the governing council of ILFSL led by Chairman M. Nazrul Islam Khan, Independent Director Syed Abu Nasr Bakhtiyar Ahmed, M. Safiqul Islam, Senior District and Sessions Judge (Retd.) Brigadier General M. Meftaul Karim, BSP, SBP, BPMES, ANDC, PSC (Retd.), Barrister Muhammad Ashraf Ali, and M. Anamul Hasan, FCA, the Chief Guest.

Also in attendance was the present management director of International Living, Moshior Rahman.

Moreover, the members of the management council of Reptiles Farm Limited and Uddipon's management council participated in the ceremony.

The Reptiles Farm Limited, situated in Valuka, Mymensingh, was established in 2003 under the name 'Kumirer Khamar' (Crocodile Farm).

