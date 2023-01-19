Renowned scientist Professor Robin Shattock visits Incepta

19 January, 2023, 06:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Imperial College London, the world's leading medical education and research institute, has expressed interest in working with Incepta Pharmaceuticals, a renowned vaccine manufacturing of the country.

Professor Robin Shattock, head of the research team at the Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College, London, visited Vaccine and Injectable plants of Incepta at Savar and Dhamrai on 18 January, read a press release.

He expressed his great appreciation and said that Incepta's management is very commendable.

Abdul Muktadir, Chairman and Managing Director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., was present during the on-site inspection of vaccine pants. At the end of the visit, mRNA vaccine expert Professor Robin John Shattock reiterated to support Incepta in technology and research to further develop its ability towards a variety of life-saving new vaccines.

Abdul Muktadir, chairman and managing director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stated that Professor Robin John Shattock of Imperial College has helped Incepta to develop protein subunit vaccine in the past.

In this continuation, he will also provide technical assistance in the development of other vaccines.

He also added that Incepta is now involved in the development of therapeutic vaccines. We will now jointly research in both replicating and non-replicating mRNA vaccines.

We will also participate in future research on mRNA and therapeutic vaccines. He said, Professor Robin is a world-famous scientist. There are many scientists of this country who will be trained with his help and new areas of research will be opened.

We have already trained two scientists of Incepta from Imperial College. Many more will be trained soon. This will also open the door to manufacture basic materials (seeds) of vaccine in Bangladesh. We believe that a new era has dawned in the field of research on vaccines and drugs. By doing this it will be possible to bring better benefits to the people.

Incepta pharmaceuticals / Imperial College London

