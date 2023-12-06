Renata's Tanbir Sajib recognised as CMO of the Year

Md Tanbir Sajib, Chief Marketing Officer of Renata Limited, has been recognised as "CMO of the Year" at the South Asian Business Excellence Award 2023.

At the 7th edition of South Asian Business Excellence Award, Md Tanbir Sajib received this prestigious recognition.

The summit took place at Hotel JEN Malé by Shangri-La, Maldives on November 30, 2023.

The South Asian Partnership Summit annually awards Business Excellence to several organizations and business leaders in recognition of their contribution to the business.

Sajib, who has served 4 global pharma companies in the last two decades, is currently the Chief Marketing Officer of Renata Limited, a Bangladesh based leading pharmaceutical company with global presence and intensively quality focused business.

Besides Bangladesh, Renata Limited has expanded their operation beyond boundaries and into stringent territories such as the UK and Ireland. Md. Tanbir Sajib plays a crucial role as the Chief Marketing Officer for the company and is at the forefront of Renata Limited's 30 year anniversary.