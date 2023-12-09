Renata holds 50th AGM

09 December, 2023, 04:10 pm
Renata holds 50th AGM

Renata Limited held their 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) through digital platform on Saturday.

Dr Sarwar Ali, chairman of the board presided over the meeting which was also attended by notables including Renata's CEO and Managing Director Kaiser Kabir, as well as Directors   Zahida Fizza Kabir, Sajeda Farisa Kabir, Mridul Chowdhury, Tanya Tazeen Karim, Nehal Ahmed, Ejaj Ahmad, Company Secretary Md. Jubayer Alam, Statutory Auditors, Scrutinizer, Senior Executives and shareholders, reads a press release.

In 2022-23, both Renata's  net sales and net profit grew by 5.8% and declined by 54.6% respectively. 

The end-of-year Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Tk20.21. 

Renata declared  a 62.5% cash dividend for the year 2022-23. This dividend was approved at the 50th  Annual General Meeting. 

