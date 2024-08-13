Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan hotel unveils the Ren Buffet lunch at Bahar Multi Cuisine restaurant 

Corporates

Press Release
13 August, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 03:05 pm

Related News

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan hotel unveils the Ren Buffet lunch at Bahar Multi Cuisine restaurant 

Press Release
13 August, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 03:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is delighted to introduce its Ren Buffet Lunch at Bahar Multicuisine Restaurant. Designed to offer a delightful and fulfilling lunch break for professionals and food enthusiasts alike on weekdays, this buffet is priced at BDT 4,299 and provides a diverse selection of exquisite international and local cuisine. 

The Ren Buffet Lunch offers a rich variety of dishes, including an array of flavorful salads, a soup corner to warm your palate, and a live pasta station where guests can customise their meals. A highlight of the buffet is the live carving station, serving succulent cuts of meat and fish, sushi station offers fresh and delicately crafted sushi.

Understanding the need for a refreshing and satisfying break during the workday, this buffet has been carefully curated to cater to various tastes, offering everything from light appetisers to hearty main courses and decadent desserts. Whether you're seeking a quick, nourishing bite or a leisurely lunch with colleagues, this buffet will be perfect. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Adding to its appeal, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is offering exclusive Buy 1 Get 1 and Buy 1 Get 2 deals on selected bank cards at 4299 bdt, making this luxurious dining experience not only accessible but also incredibly budget-friendly. The offer is perfect for enjoying a sophisticated lunch with friends, family, or coworkers. 

About Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel: 

Located in the heart of Dhaka, Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel offers a sophisticated and contemporary retreat for business and leisure travellers. The hotel embodies the Renaissance brand's commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences that inspire and excite with luxurious accommodations, exquisite dining options, and state-of-the-art facilities. For more information, visit www.renaissancedhakagulshan.com or call 01704112648

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel / Renaissance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

25m | Videos
Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

1h | Videos
What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

2h | Videos
Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

19h | Videos