Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan hotel unveils the Ren Buffet lunch at Bahar Multi Cuisine restaurant 

Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is delighted to introduce its Ren Buffet Lunch at Bahar Multicuisine Restaurant. Designed to offer a delightful and fulfilling lunch break for professionals and food enthusiasts alike on weekdays, this buffet is priced at BDT 4,299 and provides a diverse selection of exquisite international and local cuisine.

The Ren Buffet Lunch offers a rich variety of dishes, including an array of flavorful salads, a soup corner to warm your palate, and a live pasta station where guests can customise their meals. A highlight of the buffet is the live carving station, serving succulent cuts of meat and fish, sushi station offers fresh and delicately crafted sushi.

Understanding the need for a refreshing and satisfying break during the workday, this buffet has been carefully curated to cater to various tastes, offering everything from light appetisers to hearty main courses and decadent desserts. Whether you're seeking a quick, nourishing bite or a leisurely lunch with colleagues, this buffet will be perfect.

Adding to its appeal, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is offering exclusive Buy 1 Get 1 and Buy 1 Get 2 deals on selected bank cards at 4299 bdt, making this luxurious dining experience not only accessible but also incredibly budget-friendly. The offer is perfect for enjoying a sophisticated lunch with friends, family, or coworkers.

About Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel:

Located in the heart of Dhaka, Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel offers a sophisticated and contemporary retreat for business and leisure travellers. The hotel embodies the Renaissance brand's commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences that inspire and excite with luxurious accommodations, exquisite dining options, and state-of-the-art facilities. For more information, visit www.renaissancedhakagulshan.com or call 01704112648