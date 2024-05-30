Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel launches 'Summertime Fruitness' campaign

Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated "Summertime Fruitness" campaign, set to commence on 1 June.

Embracing the vibrant essence of summer, the hotel will transform into a haven for fruit enthusiasts, offering an array of delectable fruit-themed delights across all its outlets, reads a press release.

From the inviting ambience of the Lobby Cafe GBC to the diverse culinary offerings at Bahar Multicuisine Restaurant, guests can indulge in a tantalising assortment of fruit-infused creations crafted to tantalize the taste buds and evoke the spirit of the season.

The Lobby Cafe GBC will be a haven for those seeking refreshing indulgences, featuring an enticing selection of fruit-infused items, beverages, and desserts. Guests can delight in a variety of innovative concoctions, blending the freshest seasonal fruits with gourmet flair.

Meanwhile, Bahar Multicuisine Restaurant will captivate diners with its tantalising fusion of flavours, presenting an eclectic buffet showcasing fruit-themed dishes that seamlessly blend international cuisines with local influences. From succulent mains to irresistible desserts, each dish promises a burst of summer freshness.

Throughout the hotel, the ambience will be infused with vibrant colours and fragrant aromas of summer fruits, creating an immersive experience for guests to savour and enjoy.