Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel launches 'Summertime Fruitness' campaign

Corporates

30 May, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 07:18 pm

Related News

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel launches 'Summertime Fruitness' campaign

30 May, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 07:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated "Summertime Fruitness" campaign, set to commence on 1 June.

Embracing the vibrant essence of summer, the hotel will transform into a haven for fruit enthusiasts, offering an array of delectable fruit-themed delights across all its outlets, reads a press release.

From the inviting ambience of the Lobby Cafe GBC to the diverse culinary offerings at Bahar Multicuisine Restaurant, guests can indulge in a tantalising assortment of fruit-infused creations crafted to tantalize the taste buds and evoke the spirit of the season.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Lobby Cafe GBC will be a haven for those seeking refreshing indulgences, featuring an enticing selection of fruit-infused items, beverages, and desserts. Guests can delight in a variety of innovative concoctions, blending the freshest seasonal fruits with gourmet flair.

Meanwhile, Bahar Multicuisine Restaurant will captivate diners with its tantalising fusion of flavours, presenting an eclectic buffet showcasing fruit-themed dishes that seamlessly blend international cuisines with local influences. From succulent mains to irresistible desserts, each dish promises a burst of summer freshness.

Throughout the hotel, the ambience will be infused with vibrant colours and fragrant aromas of summer fruits, creating an immersive experience for guests to savour and enjoy.

Food

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

11h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

9m | Videos
What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

3h | Videos
Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

4h | Videos
Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

5h | Videos