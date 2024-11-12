Removal of Illegal gas connections in Titas Gas operational area

Titas Gas continues to identify and remove illegal gas connections.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC is conducting operations in the areas under its jurisdiction, including Keraniganj, Kamrangirchar, Fatulla, Chashara, Siddhirganj, Araihazar, Narayanganj, Savar, Kaliakoir, Chandra, Joydebpur, Gazipur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur, Gulshan, Ashulia, Savar, Valuka, Mymensingh, and Meghnag, reads a press release.

Executive magistrates are in charge of these drives, and company employees are supporting them.

On 10 November 2024, operations in Keraniganj, Fatulla, and Gazipur resulted in the disconnection of three industrial and 61 residential gas connections. Notably, from 8 September to 10 November 2024, a total of 7,004 illegal connections were cut off, which included 97 industrial, 56 commercial, and 6,851 residential connections. Additionally, 19,569 burners were disconnected.

This crackdown has saved an estimated 5,338,937 cubic feet of gas per day, valued at approximately Tk2,500,000.

Furthermore, 40 kilometres of illegal pipelines have been removed during these operations.