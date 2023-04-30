Remittances through bKash multiplied Eid joy of expatriates’ relatives

Corporates

Press Release
30 April, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 09:11 pm

Related News

Remittances through bKash multiplied Eid joy of expatriates’ relatives

Press Release
30 April, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 09:11 pm
Remittances through bKash multiplied Eid joy of expatriates’ relatives

On the occasion of Ramadan and Eid-ul-fitr, the rate of inbound remittances through bKash has increased by almost 70% comparing to last year. 

Expatriates from more than 90 countries have sent remittances to their relatives' bKash account for over six and a half lakh times, reads a press release. 

This facility of sending remittances through legal channel via mobile wallets of money transfer organisations (MTO) or agent point at their convenient time is gradually gaining trust and popularity among the expatriates.

Meanwhile, the relatives of expatriates living in the country are receiving the full amount with a government incentive of Tk25 per Tk 1,000 instantly. With that money, they have done the Eid shopping easily. 

Additionally, they have used bKash from the comfort of their homes to access a variety of services like utility bill payment, send money, mobile recharge, payment of educational institution or government fees, zakat-fitrah, donation etc. Apart from this, they have also availed cash out facility anytime from 330,000 agent points spread across the country, if required.

Instant, hassle-free and secure remittance services through legal channel like bKash have brought dynamism to the country's remittance flow and strengthened foreign exchange reserves.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

10h | Mode
Gulshan Lake Park & Dhanmondi Lake Park

A tale of two parks

13h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

11h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

3h | TBS World
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

4h | TBS Stories
5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

10h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022