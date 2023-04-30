Remittances through bKash multiplied Eid joy of expatriates’ relatives

On the occasion of Ramadan and Eid-ul-fitr, the rate of inbound remittances through bKash has increased by almost 70% comparing to last year.

Expatriates from more than 90 countries have sent remittances to their relatives' bKash account for over six and a half lakh times, reads a press release.

This facility of sending remittances through legal channel via mobile wallets of money transfer organisations (MTO) or agent point at their convenient time is gradually gaining trust and popularity among the expatriates.

Meanwhile, the relatives of expatriates living in the country are receiving the full amount with a government incentive of Tk25 per Tk 1,000 instantly. With that money, they have done the Eid shopping easily.

Additionally, they have used bKash from the comfort of their homes to access a variety of services like utility bill payment, send money, mobile recharge, payment of educational institution or government fees, zakat-fitrah, donation etc. Apart from this, they have also availed cash out facility anytime from 330,000 agent points spread across the country, if required.

Instant, hassle-free and secure remittance services through legal channel like bKash have brought dynamism to the country's remittance flow and strengthened foreign exchange reserves.