Remittance flow through bKash doubles in April

Expatriate Bangladeshis have sent almost twice as much remittances through the mobile financial services bKash in April as compared to last year.

On the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the amount of remittances received through bKash has increased at a significant rate, reads a press release.

Expatriates are sending remittances to their loved ones' bKash accounts in the country in real time using online, internet or mobile wallet via banking channel.

In addition, receivers can Cash Out the money at any time from any nearby agent point instead of going to the bank and thus, save the cost of traveling and time as well.

They can even avail various other services like utility bill payment, send money, mobile recharge, payment of educational institutions or hospital expenses, payment of online shopping, etc.

Because of the affordable and swift way of receiving money through banking channels, the remittance service of bKash is becoming more popular, claimed the MFS platform.

Currently, expatriates from more than 70 countries are getting the opportunity to send remittances safely to more than 60 million bKash accounts through 67 money transfer organisations (MTO) by online or wallet transfer via settlement in 12 commercial banks of the country.

At this moment, a customer can receive remittances up to Tk1.25 lakh per day and up to Tk4.5 lakh per month in a bKash account.

To encourage migrants to use proper channels to send money home, the government has increased the cash incentive on remittance to 2.5% from 2%.

bKash disburses the remittance with government incentive in real time.