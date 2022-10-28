Remark's pavilion opened at US Trade Show

Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and the Director General of US and Foreign Commercial, inaugurated the pavilion of "Remark" at the "28th US Trade Show-2022."

The United States (US) Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas and the officials of Remark were present with him, according to a release issued Friday (28 October).

The 28th US trade show, organised in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), kicked off at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Thursday (27 October).

US brands are being displayed at more than 70 stalls at the show, while color cosmetics brand 'NIOR' was at the center of attraction for the visitors.

