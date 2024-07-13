Remark introduces special safety programme for retail traders

Remark HB Limited, an affiliate of Remark LLC USA, has introduced a special safety programme titled "Aponjon" for retail traders and their families.

The company's director and actor Shakib Khan announced Remark's "Aponjon" programme at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday (13 July), reads a press release.

Under this programme, it has been announced to waive off all dues in case of death of any of the company's retail level sellers.

At the same time, the amount of money that the businessman has paid to the company for the price of the product in the last one year will be given to the family as a donation.

At the event, Shakib Khan said, "Remark is not just a business; it is a family. I, you, and our colleagues are all members of this family. The main purpose of this family is to move forward together by supporting each other through both advantages and disadvantages."

He further said, "To achieve this goal, Remark launched the 'Aponjon' programme. As a result, those members of our family who deliver our products to the people of the country will benefit the traders."

Shakib said, "I started my business venture right here in this room. My mission was to contribute to the country's growth by providing high-quality products that would stimulate the economy and improve people's standard of living."