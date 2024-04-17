Release of 23 MV Abdullah sailors: SCB expresses  satisfaction

Chairman of Shippers Council of Bangladesh ( SCB ) Md. Rezaul Karim in a statement on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction and gratitude to all concerned for the release of 23 sailors, including the Bangladeshi flag ship MV Abdullah , which was held hostage by the pirates of Somalia.

It is a matter of satisfaction that the release took a short time due to the coordinated efforts of the Ministry of Shipping and Foreign Affairs, the ship owner and concerned national & international organizations at the strict instruction of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Bangladesh.

SCB Chairman called upon the concerned organizations to increase the safety and security measures on the vessels plying on these dangerous routes, said a press release

In order to prevent future piracy, he drew attention to the relevant international organizations to increase the security and surveillance of the affected sea lanes including the coast of Somalia.