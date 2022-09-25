Registrations open for Banglalink ennovators 6.0

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 05:30 pm
25 September, 2022, 05:30 pm

The registration process for the sixth season of ennovators, the largest digital ideation competition in the country, has been officially kicked off by Banglalink. 

Over the course of 12 weeks, ennovators will provide the nation's most creative and bright minds the chance to develop their talents and skills through a variety of boot camps, grooming, workshops, and other structured learning environments, according to a press release.

After a stringent selection process, five teams consisting of four members each will be announced as winners. The champion team will get the opportunity to take a fully sponsored trip to Amsterdam, Netherlands for a visit to VEON Headquarters. The top 3 teams will get the opportunity to directly participate in the Assessment Center round of Banglalink's flagship Strategic Assistant Program. In addition to that, the participants from both the first and the second runner-up teams will get attractive prizes.

All the participants from the top five teams will be fast-tracked to Banglalink's Advanced Internship Program. They can also take part in Banglalink's various initiatives and programs designed to provide youngsters with exposure to startup and corporate experiences.

Students from any UGC-approved university are eligible to join Banglalink ennovators 6.0 by getting themselves registered at  https://ennovators.banglalink.net. The registration period will end on 27 October 2022.

Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer of Banglalink, said, "Six years ago, Banglalink launched ennovators with the commitment to empowering innovation among the youth of this country. Through this initiative, we have encouraged and empowered thousands of young change-seekers over the years to rethink the challenges of modern times and come up with the best digital solutions. This year, we proudly bring ennovators back to all university campuses where we want to ensure our participants truly experience the different modules of the competition in person. We look forward to an event as amazing and successful as its previous editions."

The first five seasons of ennovators have witnessed the participation of over thousands of enthusiastic students from all over the country. Banglalink wants to take this initiative forward as part of its strong commitment to youth empowerment and development.   

