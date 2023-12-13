Registration opens for Hult Prize Comilla University

The Hult Prize competition has officially kicked off at Comilla University for the fourth consecutive year, promising to inspire innovation and drive positive social change.

The 2023-24 tenure of this event, launching in October, The Hult Prize program at Comilla University has commenced with two preliminary sessions titled "Know your global Challenges" and "Networking and Personal Branding" with renowned speakers as Amaan Sulaiman and Don Samdany, respectively. Also, a campaign headlined "BOTTLE TO BLOSSOM: Nurturing Nature, Curbing Plastic."- a unique tree distribution initiative through plastic exchange within the campus, aligning with the SDG Goals while actively participating in a step towards creating a sustainable and green environment.

As anticipation builds, Hult Prize at the Comilla University Campus Programme 2023-24' organising committee calls on young business minds from the campus. Registration for the main competition is set to open on December 10th (Sunday) and will run until December 20th (Saturday); finally kicking off the competition round for the awaiting future participants.

Hult Prize Foundation has set this year's challenge for the competition as "UNLIMITED". Aiming to provide unlimited opportunities addressing 17 pressing challenges through creative and sustainable solutions. The competition unfolds in four stages - On-campus round, Regional Summit, Accelerator, and Global Final.

Selection Process: The winners of the On-Campus rounds will earn a coveted spot in the regional summit. Thirty standout teams will progress to the semifinals from the on-campus round, with six final teams vying for victory. The top three teams will be declared winners, receiving awards. Finalists will pitch their startups at the global finals, competing for a grand prize of $1M in funding to bring their groundbreaking idea to life.

Hult Prize at CoU On-Campus edition: In this On-Campus phase, the participating teams are designed to navigate through the competition in three distinct rounds.

Ideation Incubator

Innovation Oasis

Vision Vanguard

The first two rounds will be conducted online, with the final round 'Vision Vanguard' taking place offline.

Sumaiya Kabir, the Campus Director of the Hult Prize at Comilla University, emphasised, "I'm very hopeful about team registration. We are expecting at least 300 teams from our campus since we are offering the registration completely free of cost and with additional benefits for participants."

Hult Prize CoU has planned a total of Four enlightening sessions for the participants, with four of them being conducted online. These sessions are designed to enhance skills and knowledge in the following areas:

Understanding Case & Idea Submission

Building a Sustainable Business Model

Financial Markets & Investments

Pitch Perfect: Mastering Your Presentation Skills

The team that secures the first position in the Comilla University campus competition will receive a prize of 15,000 Taka, the second-position team will receive 10,000 Taka, and the third-position team will receive 5,000 Taka.

This year, the Hult Prize at Comilla University is proud to have the Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) as the associate partner. With The Business Standard as an Online Media partner, and Channel 24 as a Broadcasting Media Partner by our side. Other key partners and collaboration include- Digital Media Partner 'New Marketing Agency', Gift Partner 'Progoti Boi Ghar', 'Opulent Events', E-Learning Partner 'Keeron', Food Partner 'Hotel Elite Palace', Photography Partner 'Checkmate Events'.

