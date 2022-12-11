Registration opens for 'Agricultural Olympiad Season-2'

The registration window for the "Agricultural Olympiad Season 2" – organised by the Bangladesh Agricultural Olympiad and presented by Lojens – has been declared open.

With the theme "Scientific Agriculture, Prosperous Future" the organisers this time aim to elevate future agriculturists' motive and interest in sustainable, scientific and innovative agriculture.

In this season, there will be eight individual categories and they are – 1) Agriculture, 2) Animal Production, 3) Fisheries, 4) Agricultural Innovation and Technology, 5) Food and Nutrition, 6) Agribusiness and Agricultural Economics, 7) Biotechnology and Genetics and 8) Animal Health and Biosecurity.

University students, aged not over 25, have been encouraged to take part in the competition. Foreign students studying in Bangladeshi universities will also be able to apply.

Registration, announced open on 10 December, will close on 4 January 2023.

There will be three rounds in the competition containing – 1) Quiz ( Selection Round), 2) Case Solving (Problem Solution Round) and 3) Final Round.

The final round and prize giving ceremony of the olympiad will be held at the Bangladesh Agricultural University premises in the first week of February.

The initiative is being implemented in association with – Farming Future Bangladesh (Gift Partner), Bangladesh Agricultural University Science Club (Club Partner), Bigganchinta (Magazine Partner), Natai (Gift Partner), Cholti Ghotona (Magazine Partner), The Business Standard (Print Media Partner), Resco Biscuits & Bread Factory (Snacks Partner), Zeal Cafe (Beverage Partner), Radio Dhoni ( Radio Partner), Colors FM (Radio Partner), Nexus TV (Broadcast Partner), Anyadhara (Gift Partner), Rising BD (News Partner), Green Eco Travels (Travel Partner), Agrinews 24 (News Partner), Agrilife24 (News Partner), Bangladesh Poultry & Fish (Magazine Partner), Web Host BD (IT Support), Campusian (Social Media Partner), and Krishi Jagoron (Social Media Partner).