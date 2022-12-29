Registration for IUBAT Hult prize on campus competition starts on 1 Jan

IUBAT Hult Prize on Campus programme is organised by Hult Prize Organizing Committee. Registration for the On-campus programme will begin on 1 January 2023.

It is to be informed that the registration of the programme starting this year 2023 in the university will start from 1 January - 20 January, reads a press release.

Hult Prize Competition will be organised in 4 phases. The stages are On Campus Round, Regional Summit, Accelerator, Global Final. Each team participating in the on-campus programme will participate in a total of four rounds of competition. The stages are Team formation, Abstract Submission, Elevator Pitch, Final Presentation and question and answer session.

A team of 3 to 5 people can participate in the competition. The best teams among the participating teams will advance through the followup and from there 6 teams will be selected to participate in final, Out of these 6 teams, best 3 teams will be declared as the final winners. The winning teams from the on-campus round will then advance to the Regional Summit and the winning team from there will get a chance to participate in the Global Summit.

The final winning team at the Global Summit will receive $1 million to implement their business idea. The Hult Prize is the world's largest annual business idea generation competition for university students. This competition was held simultaneously in about 1500 campuses of 121 countries of the world including Bangladesh. The winning team in the global final round of the competition was awarded one million US dollars by the Hult Prize Foundation.