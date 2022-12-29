Registration for IUBAT Hult prize on campus competition starts on 1 Jan

Corporates

Press Release
29 December, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 07:12 pm

Related News

Registration for IUBAT Hult prize on campus competition starts on 1 Jan

Press Release
29 December, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 07:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IUBAT Hult Prize on Campus programme is organised by Hult Prize Organizing Committee. Registration for the On-campus programme will begin on 1 January 2023.

It is to be informed that the registration of the programme starting this year 2023 in the university will start from 1 January - 20 January, reads a press release.

Hult Prize Competition will be organised in 4 phases. The stages are On Campus Round, Regional Summit, Accelerator, Global Final. Each team participating in the on-campus programme will participate in a total of four rounds of competition. The stages are Team formation, Abstract Submission, Elevator Pitch, Final Presentation and question and answer session.

A team of 3 to 5 people can participate in the competition. The best teams among the participating teams will advance through the followup and from there 6 teams will be selected to participate in final, Out of these 6 teams, best 3 teams will be declared as the final winners. The winning teams from the on-campus round will then advance to the Regional Summit and the winning team from there will get a chance to participate in the Global Summit.

The final winning team at the Global Summit will receive $1 million to implement their business idea. The Hult Prize is the world's largest annual business idea generation competition for university students. This competition was held simultaneously in about 1500 campuses of 121 countries of the world including Bangladesh. The winning team in the global final round of the competition was awarded one million US dollars by the Hult Prize Foundation.

Hult Prize / IUBAT / Competition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

11h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

8h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Metro rail opens for public use

Metro rail opens for public use

1h | TBS Today
How to buy tickets from platform

How to buy tickets from platform

1h | TBS Today
Long line for Metro Rail Tickets

Long line for Metro Rail Tickets

1h | TBS Today
New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh