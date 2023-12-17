Registration for DPS STS merit scholarship test now open for next session

Registration of the DPS STS Merit Scholarship Test for Grades 9 & 11 is now open for the upcoming session (2024-25). Introduced in 2021, this scholarship program has been designed to create an opportunity for bright students from around the country to pursue education at the leading English medium school in the country – DPS STS School Dhaka.

Students of Grades 8 and 10 (current session) from any school and any curriculum (Cambridge/ IB/ National/ Edexcel etc.) in Bangladesh or overseas can take this scholarship test. Registration for the December cycle is now open and will continue till 15 January 2024, reads a press release.

The assessment will take place at senior campus of DPS STS School located in Uttara on 20 January 2024. Interested learners can register through this link: https://forms.gle/R5UfWZfEpUFCTSYUA.

Participants who will get a minimum percentage of 80% on the scholarship test (both in written and oral assessment) will be shortlisted for the final scholarship. Finally, selected candidates will be offered up to 100% scholarships on their tuition fees based on their scores on the written test. Here is the link to the scholarship test curriculum and other details: https://dpsstsdhaka.org/stsmeritscholarship/

The assessment will cover a wide range of subjects including English, Mathematics, Science, Current Affairs, and Logical Reasoning (for scholarship in Grade 9) whereas, for Grade 11 scholarship, candidates can choose any subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Business Studies, Accounting, and Economics. A negative marking system will be followed while assessing written part.

Dr Shivananda CS, Principal of DPS STS School Dhaka, said, "This scholarship program introduced by DPS STS School speaks of our commitment to promote inclusivity. We want to create opportunities for meritorious students who want to strive for academic excellence at DPS."

It is mentionable that around 200 students registered for this scholarship test in the last term. Two finally-selected students were granted a 50% waiver in their tuition fees through this scholarship program.