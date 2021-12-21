Registration for Bakeman’s 2nd International Language League begins

The registration for the Bakeman's Second International Language League, co-powered by The Business Standard, is open starting from 19 December.

Language League, the country's most prominent language-based Olympiad, was inaugurated through a press conference at the Syndicate Hall of the North South University today, reads a press release.

The event has been organised by the Department of English and Modern Languages of NSU and sponsored by Bakeman's, a premium biscuit brand of Akij Baker's Limited.

The competition would be held in 32 selected venues of Bangladesh. There will be campaigns all over Bangladesh in different venues. The winners of the divisional qualifying round will have the opportunity to participate in the semi-finals and finals at North South University.

More than 50,000 students across the country will participate in this language Olympiad, and it will be open to students from schools, colleges, and universities.

Students' proficiency in five languages- Bengali, English, Chinese, French, and German- will be tested in this competition, divided into four sections based on age.

Shafiqul Islam Tushar, Chief Marketing Officer at Akij Baker's Limited, said, "Initiatives like the International Language League would further enhance Bangladesh's knowledge-based, cultural, and other communication with the rest of the world."

In addition, Prof Dr Ismail Hossain, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at North South University, said, "North South University is proud to host Bakeman's Second International Language League, the biggest language competition in Bangladesh, on the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's victory. We are one step ahead in language practice." He also added that we value the practice of our mother tongue as a nation.

Mehedi Hasan, Senior Lecturer of the Department of English and Modern Languages, replied that the registration starts from December 19, 2021, and is open for all local and international participants.

Students can register through www.languageleague.info.