Regional phase of bKash-BigganChinta science festival ends

Non-bank financial institution bKash held 'bKash-BigganChinta Science Festival 2022' in Khulna and Barishal divisions.

More than 700 students from 40 schools showcased science projects, participated in quiz competition, science lecture, robot exhibition, and science magic at the event, reads a press release.

With this, the regional phase of the science festival ends with participation of around 3,000 students.

The grand finale will be held in Dhaka in February.

Participating students from Khulna and Barishal divisions displayed 55 science projects at the festivals jointly organised by bKash and science-based monthly magazine BigganChinta.

In each of the festivals, top 10 science projects by the young scientists from lower-secondary and secondary levels were awarded.

Top 10 winners from each level of quiz competition were also awarded there.

In this year's science festival, students from around 250 schools across the country have displayed a total of 254 innovative projects.

Khulna University Pro Vice-Chancellor Mosammat Hosne Ara inaugurated the programme by hoisting the national flag and festival flag along with singing the national anthem at Saint Joseph's High School in Khulna.

Alfred Ranjit Mondal, Headmaster of the school was present at the time.

Likewise, Dr Md Sadequl Arefin, Vice-Chancellor of Barisal University inaugurated the science festival in Barisal at the ARS Girls' High School.

At that time, Md Anwar Hossain, headmaster of the school was present.

bKash EVP and Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Humayun Kabir and BigganChinta Executive Editor Abul Basar were present at both these events.

Starting in 2019, bKash and BigganChinta have been organising the science festival to inspire students across the country to learn and practise science with the slogan 'Biggan-e Bikash'.

In continuation, the science festival of 2022 was kicked off in Dhaka.

Then the regional phase was held in seven divisions of the country. Next, the national level final round will be organized in the capital again.