Reflective Teens Activation Programme launched at Chittagong Grammar School

Corporates

Press Release
28 February, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 05:49 pm

Reflective Teens Activation Programme launched at Chittagong Grammar School

Press Release
28 February, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 05:49 pm
Reflective Teens Activation Programme launched at Chittagong Grammar School

In an effort to foster a community of introspective teenagers and provide a platform for creative expression and connection, Chittagong Grammar School hosted the inaugural Reflective Teens Activation Programme. 

The event, attended by students, school teachers, and Reflective Teens - RT team members, aimed to introduce students to the Reflective Teens initiative and engage them in various activities designed to encourage self-expression and exploration of interests, reads a press release.

The programme commenced with a warm welcome to all participants, where the vision and purpose of Reflective Teens were briefly explained. Students were encouraged to embrace their individuality and express themselves creatively within the community.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The newly launched RT Open Mic program was also introduced during the event, emphasizing its role as a platform for students to showcase their talents, share their thoughts, and connect with peers. Benefits such as confidence-building, public speaking skills enhancement, and community support were highlighted, encouraging students to participate actively.

An interactive activity, including riddles and prizes, added a fun element to the program, engaging students and further promoting teamwork and interaction.

The program concluded with a closing session, where key points were summarized, and students were encouraged to visit the Reflective Teens website to learn more and sign up for membership, including participation in the RT Open Mic program. Concluding remarks were given by Reflective Teens founder and Executive Director Yusuf Munna, who expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic participation and highlighted the importance of fostering a supportive community for teen self-expression and connection.

Reflective Teens Activation Programme at Chittagong Grammar School was met with enthusiasm and participation from students, reflecting a growing interest in self-expression and connection among teenagers in the community. As the initiative continues to unfold, it is poised to become a cornerstone in empowering youth voices and fostering a sense of belonging and community.
 

Chittagong Grammar School

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

6h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

41m | Videos
Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

3h | Videos
Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

1h | Videos
DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

4h | Videos