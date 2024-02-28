Reflective Teens Activation Programme launched at Chittagong Grammar School

In an effort to foster a community of introspective teenagers and provide a platform for creative expression and connection, Chittagong Grammar School hosted the inaugural Reflective Teens Activation Programme.

The event, attended by students, school teachers, and Reflective Teens - RT team members, aimed to introduce students to the Reflective Teens initiative and engage them in various activities designed to encourage self-expression and exploration of interests, reads a press release.

The programme commenced with a warm welcome to all participants, where the vision and purpose of Reflective Teens were briefly explained. Students were encouraged to embrace their individuality and express themselves creatively within the community.

The newly launched RT Open Mic program was also introduced during the event, emphasizing its role as a platform for students to showcase their talents, share their thoughts, and connect with peers. Benefits such as confidence-building, public speaking skills enhancement, and community support were highlighted, encouraging students to participate actively.

An interactive activity, including riddles and prizes, added a fun element to the program, engaging students and further promoting teamwork and interaction.

The program concluded with a closing session, where key points were summarized, and students were encouraged to visit the Reflective Teens website to learn more and sign up for membership, including participation in the RT Open Mic program. Concluding remarks were given by Reflective Teens founder and Executive Director Yusuf Munna, who expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic participation and highlighted the importance of fostering a supportive community for teen self-expression and connection.

Reflective Teens Activation Programme at Chittagong Grammar School was met with enthusiasm and participation from students, reflecting a growing interest in self-expression and connection among teenagers in the community. As the initiative continues to unfold, it is poised to become a cornerstone in empowering youth voices and fostering a sense of belonging and community.

