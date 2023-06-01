Reduce minimum turnover tax on telecom cos to 1%: Robi

Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer of Robi Axiata, has urged the government to reduce the minimum turnover tax rate on the listed telecom companies to 1%.

The Robi corporate head stressed the need for reducing tax on telecom companies to help the government attain its goal to establish Smart Bangladesh as mentioned in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

He said connectivity plays a crucial role in establishing smart Bangladesh and a significant step for ensuring connectivity to the unconnected people can be the reduction of SIM tax.