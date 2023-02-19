Reception programme held for cancer survivors

Dr Bhaskar Chakraborty, renowned oncologist of Ahsania Cancer and General Hospital, arranged a reception programme for cancer survivors at Uttara Club Auditorium in the capital on 17 February.

About 50 patients who have recovered under the treatment of Dr Bhaskar Chakraborty were present at the programme, reads a press release.

Former managing director and chief executive of UCB PLC and Prime Bank Limited M Shahjahan Bhuiyan, former managing director of Exim Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Limited Chief Executive Mohammad Lakiyatullah, Director of Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital Md Iftekharul Islam, and freedom fighter and senior politician Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty were present as the honoured guests at the event.