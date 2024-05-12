Reception Ceremony of new governing board of NILS Bangladesh and NILS CU Chapter

The Network for International Law Students (NILS) Bangladesh and NILS CU Chapter proudly hosted a significant reception event on 11 May to mark the inauguration of their new governing body.

Held at the prestigious Karnaphuli Auditorium of the Regional Public Administration Training Centre, Chattogram, the event drew esteemed guests from the legal community and academia, heralding a new era of collaboration and excellence in legal education, reads a press release.

The reception launched with waves of excitement and anticipation, honouring Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abu Taher, the Honorable Vice Chancellor of the University of Chittagong. As the Chief Guest, Honorable Justice Naima Haider represented the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. In her motivational speech, she underlined the value of student involvement in legal affairs and worldwide legal cooperation, calling on students to keep up their commitment to advancing justice and equality. The program is expertly Chaired by the Honorable Advisor of the NILS CU Chapter and General Secretary of Chittagong University Teacher's Association Prof. A.B.M Abu Noman.

Distinguished guests at the function included Prof. Dr. Sekander Chowdhury, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Chittagong, and Dr. Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, Honorable Senior District & Sessions Judge, Chattogram. Their attendance reflected the university's dedication to encouraging programs that enhance legal education and promote global cooperation.

The event concluded with a sense of unity and optimism as the new governing bodies of NILS Bangladesh and NILS CU Chapter were introduced. Sabit Kayes Rahat and M. Monirul Islam, both students of the Faculty of Law, University of Chittagong, were announced as the President and General Secretary of NILS Bangladesh, respectively. Rabby Tawhid and Itminan Monir Basilis were announced as the President and General Secretary of the NILS CU Chapter, respectively.

We extend our sincere gratitude to SA TV, The Business Standard, Chittagong University Journalists' Association, and T.K Group for their invaluable partnerships.

