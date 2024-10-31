Rear Admiral Md Ziaul Hoque takes charge as Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard

Corporates

31 October, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 09:59 pm

Rear Admiral Md Ziaul Hoque, OSP, ndc, afwc, psc, has officially taken office today as the 15th Director General of the Bangladesh Coast Guard, following his appointment by the Ministry of Public Administration on 29 September 2024.

Rear Admiral Hoque embarked on his distinguished career in the Bangladesh Navy on 1 January 1989, receiving his commission in the Executive Branch on 1 July 1991 after completing his Naval Officers Training Course in Germany. His extensive experience spans over 35 years, during which he has commanded five warships and served in numerous key roles, including Commanding Officer of BNS Ulka and BNS Shaheed Moazzem, as well as Director of Operations at Naval Headquarters.

Notable positions held by Rear Admiral Hoque include Senior Directing Staff (Navy) at the National Defense College, Commodore Naval Aviation, and Managing Director of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation. His expertise is further enriched by international training in anti-submarine warfare, fire control coordination, and various advanced military programs in India, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Bangladesh.

For his exemplary service, he has been honoured with the Outstanding Service Medal (OSP) and the National Integrity Award in 2023.

Rear Admiral Hoque is deeply committed to furthering the development of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Coast Guard, embodying the values of the Liberation War and a dedication to patriotism.

