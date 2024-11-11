realme unveils exclusive offers during Daraz 11.11 campaign

Popular smartphone brand realme has launched an array of exclusive discounts, EMI options, and special deals on selected devices as part of Daraz's 11.11 campaign, running from November 11 to 21. Customers shopping on Daraz can enjoy discounts up to BDT 1,200, 0% EMI, and free delivery on all orders.

Additional benefits include a 15% discount up to BDT 1,400 for purchases made with selected credit cards and a 15% discount up to BDT 200 for payments via select mobile banking platforms. Discounts are available on models such as Note 60 (4/64, 4/128), Note 50 (4/64, 4/128), C61 (6/128), C63 (6/128, 8/128), and C65 (8/128, 8/256).

For more information, visit realme Bangladesh's official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/realmeBD/