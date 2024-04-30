realme ranks No.1 brand for product quality in Bangladesh

Counterpoint Technology Market Research (CTMR), a renowned global research firm, has conducted a consumer survey in Bangladesh, aimed to learn what people think about product quality when buying smartphone. The survey revealed that realme is the No. 1 brand for product quality at the Sub BDT 20,000 price segment, particularly among the young user base.

In Bangladesh, for 77% of the respondents, product quality plays a very important role when purchasing smartphones, according to a Counterpoint Research study. 54% respondents rated realme as the top brand for smartphone build quality. Moreover, 83% of respondents express a strong inclination to recommend realme to others based on its product quality.

Further analysing the landscape of Bangladesh smartphone market, 80% of the market share is in the sub-BDT 20,000 price range, with an average selling price (ASP) of BDT 18,000 in Q1 2024 as per Counterpoint Research quarterly smartphone shipment tracker.

Alen Chen, Managing Director, realme Bangladesh, said, "realme is always committed to understanding its young users to deliver an exceptionally reliable and quality smartphone experience. We didn't just want to rely on word of mouth; we wanted to truly understand what users want from their devices. We have always strived for product quality, and the survey reflects that users really value it when brands deliver the quality they expect. That's why realme ranked No. 1 for product quality in the price segment. This achievement will fuel our enthusiasm to build an even better tech brand that understands its users."

Arushi Chawla, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint Research, said," As smartphones have become an integral to daily life, their quality becomes increasingly important. Product quality is essential not only for ensuring the reliability and longevity of the device but also for securing a favourable resale value. Factors like camera quality, battery life, processor, build quality, and display are key considerations for buyers in Bangladesh for evaluating smartphone's product quality. Among various brands, realme stands out for its popularity, especially among young users in the affordable price range. This is because realme offers a well-designed portfolio tailored for the Bangladeshi market. Additionally, its innovative software and trusted build quality make it a top choice for smartphone buyers."

realme Bangladesh commissioned the survey with the CTMR in Bangladesh, encompassing a diverse sample of more than 1,000 respondents. The survey used a multilingual approach, utilizing questions in English and Bangla to ensure inclusivity. Both online and offline methodologies were used to gather insights from smartphone users aged 18 and above.

CTMR is a global research firm specializing in products in the TMT (technology, media, and telecom) industry. It services major technology and financial firms with a mix of monthly reports, customized projects, and detailed analyses of the mobile and technology markets. Its key analysts are seasoned experts in the high-tech industry.

