realme offers discounts on smartphones this October

09 October, 2023, 09:05 pm
To start off the month on a rewarding note, realme has brought in champion offers for its fans, users and customers

09 October, 2023, 09:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Youth-favorite brand realme has come up with exciting discount and cashback offers for the young users to give them an opportunity to celebrate this month with a bang.

To start off the month on a rewarding note, realme has brought in champion offers for its fans, users and customers. Under this offer, customers will be able to buy realme C30 with a cashback offer of 1K whereas they will get lucrative discount while purchasing realme C30s.

A marvelous entry-level smartphone, realme C30 comes with some real handy features, including 12nm Octa core processor, UFS 2.2 high-speed flash storage, 8.5mm ultra-slim vertical stripe design and a massive 5000 mAh battery. On the other hand, realme C30s features the fastest in-segment side-fingerprint sensor, a massive battery and an ultra-slim, ultra-light body for a champion-like experience.

To know more about realme C30, click here https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-c30 and for more detailed features of realme C30s, click https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-c30-s.

This offer is applicable for offline purchase only. However, VAT will be added to the original price. Hurry up and visit your nearest outlet to buy your favorite one from realme C30 or realme C30s before the stocks are out.

