realme launches C63 with 45W fast charger

Corporates

Press Release
05 June, 2024, 02:50 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 02:55 am

Photo: Courtesy
Just in time for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup excitement, smartphone brand realme has launched the 'realme C63', featuring a 45W fast charger that provides a 1-hour cricket watch with only 3 minutes of charging.

This feature is complemented by a 5000mAh battery which gets charged up to 20% in 10 minutes, 50% in 30 minutes and 100% in 79 minutes. A 60-second charge would give users a passage for a 60-minute call.

It is the only realme phone in its segment to receive the TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification.

realme C63 also offers a 'vegan leather back cover' which was previously preserved for flagship smartphones only.

Alongside providing a luxurious texture, it also offers exceptional durability and resistance to stains. The coarse lychee pattern chosen for the vegan leather back shell enhances grip, ensuring both visual and tactile pleasure. Adding to its premium appeal, the realme C63 comes with the only metal lens deco in its price segment.

The smartphone also brings several flagship-level AI features to its users. It introduces Air Gestures and Rainwater Smart Touch, previously available only in the realme numbers and GT series. These innovative features cater to everyday user needs, allowing seamless navigation without touching the screen. With Air Gestures, users can enjoy hands-free interactions while eating, exercising, or cooking, enabling them to watch videos and answer calls effortlessly. Rainwater Smart Touch ensures smooth operation even in rainy conditions or in the bathroom. The C63 also includes AI call noise reduction and the highly acclaimed Mini Capsule 2.0 function, enhancing the overall user experience.

Powered by an advanced octa-core chip, the realme C63 delivers both performance and efficiency, making it a formidable contender in the mid-range smartphone market. Besides, the device also features the latest realme UI 14 version.

The realme C63 will be available in two stunning colours, Leather Blue and Jade Green. The 6GB+128GB version is attractively priced at BDT 16,999, while the 8GB+128GB version costs BDT 18,999. Additionally, on Pickaboo's platform, there's a flash sale where the 6GB+128GB variant is available for BDT 15,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at BDT 17,999.

realme is dedicated to maximizing quality and performance, ensuring that the realme C63 delivers a luxury-like experience to all its consumers. For further details on the realme C63 launch, users can visit the official realme Bangladesh Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/realmeBD/

