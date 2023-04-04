realme launches C55 in Bangladesh market

realme has recently launched its 'champion of the segment' phone C55 in the Bangladesh market.

The device comes with a segment-only 64MP camera, 33W SUPERVOOC fast charge, up to 256GB storage and Sunshower design.

The smartphone brand also offers prize money of Tk1 lakh for pre-booking customers.

realme C55 also features the only 64MP camera in the segment along with an 8MP selfie camera and 2MP B&W lens. Compared to its predecessor C35, the C55 has a 54% increase in sensor size and a 53.8% improvement in clarity and resolution.

The phone is powered by 8GB of dynamic RAM (expandable up to 16GB) and 256GB of ROM (the largest storage in the segment, expandable up to 1TB).

To add new dimensions to user experience, the phone also comes with realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, fast-side fingerprint sensor and multifunctional NFC with 360° free swipe.