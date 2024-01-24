realme gives Tk1 lakh to winner of 'Champion Deal for Real Champion' campaign

Youth-favourite smartphone brand realme has awarded the lucky winner of the "Champion Deal for Real Champion" campaign with Tk1 lakh.

Samir became the lucky winner of the irresistible opportunity to win BDT 1 lakh in an exciting lottery upon purchasing realme smartphone.

Furthermore, 20 fortunate participants were selected through a lottery and awarded an impressive array of realme smartphones, featuring the coveted C-series models such as C55, C53, C51, C30, and C30s.

During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, realme's "Champion Deal for Real Champions" campaign offered participants a chance to win up to TK1 lakh, along with complimentary C-series devices and discounts up to BDT 2000. The campaign featured free-to-buy opportunities on the C-series devices, enabling customers to win one of these devices for free.

Alen Chen, managing director, realme Bangladesh, said, "realme aspires to be a tech brand that better understands the young users. Recognizing the profound connection between Bangladeshi youth and cricket, realme's 'Champion Deal for Real Champion' campaign aimed to bring out the champion spirit among the youth. I would like to convey my heartiest congratulations to the BDT 1 lakh winner and the 20 smartphone winners for their participation. Their enthusiastic participation earned them well-deserved accolades and created irresistible opportunities for the youth."

Samir, lucky winner of BDT 1 lakh, said, "Winning BDT 1 lakh in realme's 'Champion Deal for Real Champion' campaign is a genuine pleasure for me. I appreciate how realme taps into the young generation's passion for cricket, making it more than just a smartphone brand. Their focus on serving the dynamic youth with innovative and trendy smartphones truly stands out. This campaign is a testament to realme's commitment to creating experiences that resonate with the vibrant spirit of the youth."

realme's rebranding journey with the new slogan "Make it Real" is poised to reinforce the brands commitment to quality and reliability in the product experience. As realme implements the "Top to Bottom Expansion" strategy, the brand aims to offer a dynamic range of devices for young users.