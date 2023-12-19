realme brings offers to make ending of 2023 memorable

19 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
realme brings offers to make ending of 2023 memorable

Photo: Courtesy
To enhance the celebration of the holiday month and end the year with a blast, realme has brought an incredible campaign – Year-End Sale-Bration. The sale is only available in the stores, and the campaign will end till the stock lasts.

Year-End Sale-Bration will let youth celebrate the holidays like a champion with realme C55 (6+128GB), which is only available at BDT 19,999. Those looking for a device that can charge fast, look no further and get realme C53 (6+128GB) at BDT 15,999, as it will provide a game-changing experience by charging 100 percent in 46 minutes only.

If the customers are looking for devices with excellent 50MP AI cameras, they can opt for C51 (4+64GB), which is only available at BDT 12,999. Those seeking a device with a powerful processor but at a reasonable price can easily purchase either C30s (2+32GB) for BDT 8,999 or C30s (3+64GB) for BDT 10,999.

All of the devices included in the Year-End Sale-Bration campaign have incredible features and are perfect for youth or tech-savvy individuals. realme has been working to cater to the tech-savvy generations and is committed to appealing to groups who value functions and form.

Make the ending of 2023 memorable with realme's Year-End Sale-Bration.

