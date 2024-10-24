Realme brings National Mobile Photography Contest

24 October, 2024, 04:00 pm
Realme brings National Mobile Photography Contest

Youth-favourite smartphone brand realme is delighted to announce the launch of 'realme 12 presents: Unleash Your Creativity - National Mobile Photography Contest 2024', inviting photography enthusiasts across Bangladesh to showcase their creativity and talent.

The Daffodil International University Photographic Society, in association with Realm, organized the event. After the contest, the 20 top photographs will be exhibited at the Daffodil International University campus premises.

The contest celebrates mobile photography powered by the cutting-edge capabilities of the new realm 12. Participants can submit their best shots for a chance to win amazing prizes, gain national recognition, and join the growing community of talented photographers.

The contest is the perfect platform for novice and seasoned mobile photographers to unleash creativity.

The contest winner will receive the latest Realme 12, a smartphone known for its stellar camera performance and state-of-the-art features, designed to take mobile photography to new heights. The rest of the winners will receive other exciting gifts.

