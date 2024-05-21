Real SS Annual Sales Conference 2024 held in Tashkent

Corporates

Press Release
21 May, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 08:37 pm

Real SS Annual Sales Conference 2024 held in Tashkent

Press Release
21 May, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 08:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Real SS recently held its Annual Sales Conference 2024 in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Senior officials of the company including Real SS Vice Chairman Major Retired Masum Ahmed, Managing Director Rizwan Mannan, Director Maruf Akhter Mannan and top local dealers of the country were present in the programme.

The vice chairman of the company said that this is the first time in Bangladesh that every product of Real SS is being marketed with warranty and guarantee. In addition, quality assurance of products and services was provided at the event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Finally, crests along with private car, pickup and motorcycle prizes were distributed among the dealers.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

3h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

12h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

14m | Videos
General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

1h | Videos
Why is Putin appointing economists in the defense sector?

Why is Putin appointing economists in the defense sector?

44m | Videos
What can happen in Iranian politics after the death of Ebrahim Raisi

What can happen in Iranian politics after the death of Ebrahim Raisi

2h | Videos