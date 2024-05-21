Real SS Annual Sales Conference 2024 held in Tashkent

Real SS recently held its Annual Sales Conference 2024 in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Senior officials of the company including Real SS Vice Chairman Major Retired Masum Ahmed, Managing Director Rizwan Mannan, Director Maruf Akhter Mannan and top local dealers of the country were present in the programme.

The vice chairman of the company said that this is the first time in Bangladesh that every product of Real SS is being marketed with warranty and guarantee. In addition, quality assurance of products and services was provided at the event.

Finally, crests along with private car, pickup and motorcycle prizes were distributed among the dealers.