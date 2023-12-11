Reachable wins Brand Forum award

Ad tech solution platform Reachable won the Digital Marketing Award in the Display ad category in the first year of its establishment.

Imtiaz Ahmed, CEO of Reachable received the award from Geetiara Safya Chowdhury, Founder of Bangladesh Adcomm Advertising Limited, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Brand Forum organized the 'Digital Marketing Award 2023' at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Saturday.

Reachable has bagged this award for the campaign of the multinational company Berger. The campaign received the award for its rich media innovation in luxury silk Emulsion Berger's new rich media ad campaign.

Soon after Berger's campaign was created, there was a huge response from the industry. The campaign was hailed by all quarters as an exceptional and innovative piece of work. Reachable partners in this innovation were online newspapers bdnews24.com, Jugantar, Kaler Kantha, Banglanews24.com, Bangladesh Pratidin, Our Time, Dhaka Tribune, Samakal, RTV, DhakaPost, Channel 24, The Business Standard and Naya Diganta.

On receiving the award in the first year of its establishment, "Imtiaz Ahmed, CEO of Reachable said, "Such a big recognition in such a short period of time will undoubtedly motivate all colleagues in our organization to do better work in the future. We will always try to give new innovations in the digital marketing sector of Bangladesh".

Reachable is an entity of the Marketing Technology Company of A Maze Venture.