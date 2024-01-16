RCC mayor, wife greet, congratulate PM Hasina on election victory

Bangladesh Awami League Presidium Member and Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and his wife Shahin Akhter Reni, also president of Rajshahi Metropolitan Awami League, has extended their warmest greetings and congratulations to Awami League President Sheikh Hasina for her party's victory in the 12th National Parliament Election and being elected as the prime minister of Bangladesh for the 5th time.

The mayor and his wife met with the premier during a courtesy call at the Ganabhaban on Tuesday afternoon.