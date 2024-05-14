RBCCI celebrates 30th anniversary in Russia

The 30th anniversary of the Russia Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RBCCI) was held at the Azimat Hotel in Russia, with President Parvez Tamal presiding over the event on 11 May.

Kamrul Ahsan, Bangladesh Ambassador to the Russian Federation was present at the event as the Chief Guest.

RBCCI's General Secretary Sazzadur Chowdhury, Former President of RBCCI and President of Russia Bangladesh Friendship Association Sattar Mia, Former President of RBCCI and President of Russia Bangabandhu Parishad Rafiqul Islam Mia Arzoo, members of RBCCI and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia were present in the event along with others.

RBCCI President Parvez Tamal said the RBCCI is playing a key role in Bangladesh's trade expansion.

"It is working to increase employment in Bangladesh, expand the power and energy sector, IT sector, hardware, electronics products."

He also added that there is an opportunity to export more agricultural products to Russia. In continuation of the previous, RBCCI will play a strong role in the development of trade relations with Russia.

Other speakers in the programme said Russia was the true friend of Bangladesh during the liberation war. Russia helped selflessly in the development of infrastructure of the country after the liberation war. They also invited Russian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh.