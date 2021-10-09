Ratul Properties, BRAC Bank offer special rates

The customers of Ratul Properties will enjoy special interest rates, faster home loan processing and promotional offers from BRAC Bank.

The development came as Ratul Properties Limited and BRAC Bank Limited recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Ratul Properties premises in Dhaka, said a press release.

Md. Alinur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Ratul Properties and Monirul Islam, Head of Retail Lending of BRAC Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Md. Sirajus Saleken, Head of Mortgage & Developer Relationship Management; Rahat Jamel Hyder, Branch Manager, Satmasjid Road Branch, and Muzammel Haque Akanda, General Manager- Operations, and Noyem Sharif, Head of Marketing of Ratul Properties were present at the signing ceremony.

Ratul Properties Ltd. always strives to develop collaborative partnerships, based on transparency and Mutual trust by providing the best Real Estate experience through integrity in every transaction.