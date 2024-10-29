Rapid decarbonization is crucial to accelerate climate action: experts 

The United Nations Development Programme and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change jointly organised a stakeholders’ consultation workshop on 29 October at a hotel in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) jointly organised a stakeholders' consultation workshop today (29 October) as part of the "Climate Promise—From Pledge to Impact" project, at a hotel in Dhaka.

Experts and leaders from government, industry, and civil society gathered at the event to emphasise the urgent need for rapid decarbonization to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060 in line with the Paris Agreement's ambitious climate goals, a UNDP press release said.

Supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany, the Climate Promise initiative aims to transform Bangladesh's climate commitments into actionable pathways toward a low-emission, climate-resilient, and sustainable future.

Since its launch at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit, the initiative has supported over 100 countries in implementing their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Bangladesh commenced its second phase in September 2023, focusing on bridging gaps in NDC targets, accelerating climate strategies, and promoting an inclusive and gender-responsive transition.

Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the MoEFCC, emphasised the importance of societal dynamics in the adoption of climate technologies.

"When considering technologies for climate change mitigation or adaptation, we must first consider their societal dynamics and citizen behaviour. Successful adoption of advanced technologies or approaches is as crucial as the policies and legislation supporting them," she stated.

Sonali Dayaratne, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, called for a balance between net-zero targets and Sustainable Development Goals, underscoring the need for diverse strategies to achieve Bangladesh's NDC targets. "Bangladesh has established a strong framework of policies for climate action; now, it's crucial that we implement them through a well-defined, time-bound action plan and collaboration," she remarked.

Florian Hollen, Counsellor and Head of Delegation of the German Development Cooperation, commended Bangladesh's progress, noting, "Bangladesh stands as a model of development. The country possesses substantial local expertise, which, if effectively harnessed, can further diversify the application of clean energy resources."

He also highlighted the German Government's.

Five crucial reports on climate finance, Net Zero strategies, circular economy adoption, the hydrogen roadmap, and gender mainstreaming in NDC implementation were reviewed in the workshop.

Participants offered valuable feedback on these strategies to guide the nation's sustainable development efforts.

Arif Faisal, Programme Specialist at UNDP, Dr Ainun Nishat, Professor Emeritus and Advisor at C3ER, BRAC University, Dr Munjurul Hannan Khan, Executive Director of NACOM and Dr Ijaz Hossain, Energy Expert and Former Professor also spoke at the event.

The "Climate Promise - From Pledge to Impact" project focuses on key areas such as climate finance strategy and NDC investment plans, Bangladesh's net-zero pathway, a circular economy strategy, a hydrogen roadmap, and frameworks for gender responsive NDC implementation.

This collaborative effort is led by Nature Conservation Management (NACOM) in partnership with BRAC University's Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research (C3ER) and the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD).