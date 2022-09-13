RanksFC signs agreement to build luxury residential project in Ctg

Corporates

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 09:43 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ranks FC Properties Ltd is going to build a new state-of-the-art multi-storey luxury residential project in Chattogram city's Nasirabad residential area.

To this end, Ranks FC and Jamal Uddin Ahmed, land owner of the project, have signed an agreement and a registered power of attorney at the company's corporate head office in Agrabad area on Monday.

Ranks FC Properties Managing Director Fahim Farooq Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer Tanveer Shahriar Rimon, Deputy General Manager (Business Development) Shafiul Alam Jewel, Assistant General Manager Mohammad Raihan Islam were present at the signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, Ranks FC will build 20 luxury apartments on 12 acres of land in the project.

Under the project, the company will build a complete green residential building with a fair face facade, two high speed European lifts, emergency power supply, five star lounge, swimming pool, well-equipped gymnasium, vertical green, rooftop garden, underground parking and use of renewable energy.

The Inspace Architects Ltd, a subsidiary of Ranks FC Properties, made the architectural design of the project.

